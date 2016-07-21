COLUMN-Hedge funds prepare for possible border tax adjustment on U.S. oil imports: Kemp
LONDON, Jan 30 Hedge funds seem to be quietly positioning for the possible imposition of a border tax adjustment on imports of crude oil into the United States.
LONDON, July 21 Britain's second-biggest energy supplier SSE said on Thursday it had lost another 50,000 power and gas customers over the three months ending June 30, further reflecting the trend of small suppliers grabbing market share from incumbents.
The energy provider said total household customer numbers fell to 8.16 million at the end of the period from 8.21 million at the end of March.
Reflecting improved profitability for fossil-fuel fired power plants, SSE said power generation from its gas and oil-fired stations nearly doubled to 4.4 terawatt-hours year on year, up from 2.4 TWh in the comparable quarter of last year.
SSE also confirmed its intention to sell up to a third of its 50 percent stake in regional gas distribution business SGN, with a sales process now under way. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, Jan 30 The United States will switch course on climate change and pull out of a global pact to cut emissions, said Myron Ebell, who headed U.S. President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) transition team until his inauguration.
STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 Sweden's government has dropped its objections to a plan by Russia's Gazprom to use the port of Karlshamn in southern Sweden as a base for the construction of its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Swedish public radio reported on Monday.