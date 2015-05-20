(Adds details, share price)
LONDON May 20 Britain's second-biggest energy
supplier SSE delivered higher full-year earnings on
Wednesday as its energy supply and network businesses made
stronger profits, allowing it to pay its shareholders a higher
dividend.
Profit at the Scotland-focused utility's power plants
business continued to decline, resulting in SSE's decision to
close down its 1,000-megawatt Ferrybridge coal-fired power
station, which employees 172 people, by March 31, 2016.
SSE, which supplies energy to 7.3 million domestic
customers, made 1.56 billion pounds in adjusted pretax profit in
its financial year ending March 31, up 0.9 percent year on year,
allowing it to pay an annual dividend of 88.4 pence per share, 2
percent higher than the previous year.
Shares in SSE were down 1.8 percent at 0729 GMT.
"The company is well-placed to deliver in 2015/16 and beyond
an annual dividend increase that at least keeps pace with
inflation," said SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies in
a statement.
Higher profit in its energy supply business were driven by
cost savings in its retail unit. The utility lost more than half
a million customers in one year, despite its pledge to freeze
energy prices.
SSE and its rival energy suppliers are being investigated by
the competition watchdog for uncompetitive behaviour. The
authority is expected to announce its preliminary findings in
the coming weeks and deliver a full verdict, which could lead to
companies being broken up, by the end of the year.
SSE, which has a growing renewable energy business,
including onshore wind farms, said it wanted Britain's new
government to make well-informed decisions on cutting renewable
energy subsidies.
Britain's new energy minister Amber Rudd has said her
party's pledge to stop subsidies to onshore wind farms would be
initiated in next week's Queen's Speech.
"There should be substantive discussion with stakeholders
and experts to enable Ministers to take well-informed and robust
decisions," SSE said.
