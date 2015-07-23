(Adds shares, quotes, context)

LONDON, July 23 British energy supplier SSE said it expected lower profits from its retail business this year, weeks after the competition watchdog found households had been overcharged around 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) a year.

SSE, which has around 8.5 million electricity and gas accounts in Britain and Ireland, cut tariffs for customers earlier this year and expects this to affect profits, it said.

Meanwhile leading UK energy supplier British Gas, owned by Centrica, announced a 5 percent gas price cut last week due to lower wholesale costs, upping pressure on its rivals to follow suit. Earlier this month, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority proposed imposing a price cap on the most expensive energy tariffs.

"There will be a decline in operating profit in energy supply, compared with the preceding year," SSE said in its first-quarter results statement on Thursday.

Shares in the company, which also went ex-dividend on Thursday, opened down 3.6 percent in London.

SSE said it expected an increase in full-year profit at its energy production and portfolio management division and reiterated its target for group adjusted earnings per share for 2015-16 of at least 115 pence.

The utility is still trying to find buyers for some of its onshore wind farms and other non-core assets, it said, as it proceeds with a 1-billion-pound disposal programme. Around 550 million of this has already been achieved.

SSE is planning to invest around 5.5 billion pounds through to March 2018, it added.

($1 = 0.6395 pounds)