LONDON, July 23 British energy supplier SSE
said it expected lower profits from its retail business
this year, weeks after the competition watchdog found households
had been overcharged around 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) a
year.
SSE, which has around 8.5 million electricity and gas
accounts in Britain and Ireland, cut tariffs for customers
earlier this year and expects this to affect profits, it said.
Meanwhile leading UK energy supplier British Gas, owned by
Centrica, announced a 5 percent gas price cut last week
due to lower wholesale costs, upping pressure on its rivals to
follow suit. Earlier this month, Britain's Competition and
Markets Authority proposed imposing a price cap on the most
expensive energy tariffs.
"There will be a decline in operating profit in energy
supply, compared with the preceding year," SSE said in its
first-quarter results statement on Thursday.
Shares in the company, which also went ex-dividend on
Thursday, opened down 3.6 percent in London.
SSE said it expected an increase in full-year profit at its
energy production and portfolio management division and
reiterated its target for group adjusted earnings per share for
2015-16 of at least 115 pence.
The utility is still trying to find buyers for some of its
onshore wind farms and other non-core assets, it said, as it
proceeds with a 1-billion-pound disposal programme. Around 550
million of this has already been achieved.
SSE is planning to invest around 5.5 billion pounds through
to March 2018, it added.
($1 = 0.6395 pounds)
