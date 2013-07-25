LONDON, July 25 British utility SSE, one
of the country's largest investors in energy infrastructure, has
criticised government policy for holding up new investment
decisions.
Though the British government is pushing through electricity
market reforms to address an acute shortage of generation
capacity expected as polluting and ageing power stations shut
down, SSE said the changes provide insufficient incentives to
tackle imminent capacity shortages.
"(Reforms) will not, therefore, enable investment decisions
for new plant to be made," SSE, one of Britain's big six energy
suppliers, said in its interim management statement.
The Scotland-based utility said that its 2013/14 investment
expenditure of 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) will focus on
networks and its wholesale business.
Over the first three months of the financial year, the
utility added 32 megawatts to its wind farm portfolio.
Since April its only work on large-scale power generation
capacity was in southeast Ireland, where it is building a 460
megawatt combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant that is
expected to start operating in the second half of 2014.
In response to public outrage at rising energy bills,
regulator Ofgem has forced Britain's energy suppliers to limit
the number of tariffs on offer to four and put all customers on
the best deal available.
SSE said on Thursday that it welcomed fairer bills, but that
it was concerned that the changes will in practice add to costs
and complexity.
"I am ... confident that we will achieve our key financial
goal for this year, and the years ahead, of an above-inflation
increase in the dividend," said Chief Executive Alistair
Phillips-Davies, who took the helm of the company at the
beginning of this month.