AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say price changes affect pre-payment customers only)
Feb 28 SSE, one of Britain's Big Six energy suppliers, will raise electricity prices for half of its pre-payment customers by 3 percent on average from April while lowering tariffs by an average of 2 percent for the other half, it said on Tuesday.
The move follows recent gas and electricity price increases announced by Scottish Power, Innogy-owned Npower, and EDF Energy, the UK arm of France's EDF.
SSE said its gas customers are in store for a 13 percent reduction.
It will also cap prices for pre-payment meter customers, in line with new rules set by UK energy regulator Ofgem.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, June 16 The manufacturer of the panels used to clad the London tower block where at least 30 people died in a fire this week advised customers against using its polyethylene-cored tiles -- the ones reportedly used at Grenfell Tower -- in high rise buildings.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.