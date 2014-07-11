LONDON, July 11 British energy regulator Ofgem has approved the construction of a subsea electricity cable to connect two sides of Scotland's Moray Firth, a project that will help the connection of renewable energy, developer SSE said.

The 1.2 billion pound ($2.04 billion) project, led by SSE's subsidiary Scottish Hydro Electricity Transmission will add 1.2 gigawatts of new renewable energy capacity to the network when completed in 2018, SSE said.

"This is a major step forward for an essential upgrade to the high voltage grid so that more renewable energy can connect to the networks," said Martin Crouch, senior partner for transmission at SSE.

