LONDON, July 11 British energy regulator Ofgem
has approved the construction of a subsea electricity cable to
connect two sides of Scotland's Moray Firth, a project that will
help the connection of renewable energy, developer SSE
said.
The 1.2 billion pound ($2.04 billion) project, led by SSE's
subsidiary Scottish Hydro Electricity Transmission will add 1.2
gigawatts of new renewable energy capacity to the network when
completed in 2018, SSE said.
"This is a major step forward for an essential upgrade to
the high voltage grid so that more renewable energy can connect
to the networks," said Martin Crouch, senior partner for
transmission at SSE.
