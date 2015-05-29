LONDON May 29 British utility SSE said on Friday that it had completed the sale of the Cour, Blackcraig and Whiteside Hill wind farm projects to renewable energy company Blue Energy.

Once built, the three wind farms will have a combined installed capacity of up to 98.7 megawatts (MW).

The announcement follows a deal in March for the sale of SSE's 16 MW Langhope Rig wind farm to GE Energy Financial Services, a unit of General Electric Co.

SSE has also pulled back from offshore wind farms. It decided last year that it would no longer develop the 690 MW Islay farm off the west coast of Scotland or invest in the 340 MW Galloper project off the coast of Suffolk.

