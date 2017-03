Dec 2 UK utility group SSE has fully commissioned its Strathy North wind power farm in in Scotland, the company said on Wednesday.

The farm in north Sutherland has 33 turbines with a combined capacity of 68 megawatts, enough power to meet the needs of around 64,000 homes, it added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Editing by Greg Mahlich)