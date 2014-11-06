LONDON Nov 6 British utility SSE said on Thursday that is has agreed to sell some of its shareholding in the Beatrice offshore wind farm to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

After the sale, SSE will own a 50 percent share of the project, fund management company CIP will own 25 percent and Repsol will own the remaining 25 percent.

The sale follows the company's announcement in March that it would shelve two planned offshore wind farm developments and reduce its stake in Beatrice as a result of a review of its offshore wind business.

SSE said it would probably make a final investment decision on the Beatrice project in 2016. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; editing by Susan Thomas)