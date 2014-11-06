LONDON Nov 6 British utility SSE said
on Thursday that is has agreed to sell some of its shareholding
in the Beatrice offshore wind farm to Copenhagen Infrastructure
Partners (CIP).
After the sale, SSE will own a 50 percent share of the
project, fund management company CIP will own 25 percent and
Repsol will own the remaining 25 percent.
The sale follows the company's announcement in March that it
would shelve two planned offshore wind farm developments and
reduce its stake in Beatrice as a result of a review of its
offshore wind business.
SSE said it would probably make a final investment decision
on the Beatrice project in 2016.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; editing by Susan Thomas)