LONDON Dec 21 SSE will appeal a court
decision that refused it consent to build a 240-megawatt wind
farm near Loch Ness in Scotland, it said on Monday.
Scotland's Energy Minister Fergus Ewing last year granted
approval for the Stronelairg wind farm, which would be made up
of 67 turbines.
Following complaints from an environmental charity, a judge
at Scotland's highest civil court, the Court of Session, this
month ruled the government's approval "defective" because it
breached environmental obligations.
"We intend to appeal the ruling by the Court of Session,"
SSE said in a statement.
"The project is in an ideal location and is situated in a
natural bowl on a plateau set well back (around 10 kilometres)
from Loch Ness. No turbines will be visible throughout the main
tourist routes of the Great Glen or Loch Ness," SSE said.
Landscape charity the John Muir Trust sought the review of
the wind farms approval which it said would disturb the region's
wet peatland and could impact tourism.
Loch Ness, in the Scottish Highlands, is famous due to the
legend of the Loch Ness monster where claimed sightings date
back to 1933, Scotland's tourist board website said.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)