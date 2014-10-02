Oct 2 SSH Communications Security Oyj

* Says Timo Syrjälä has notified his resignation as chairman of board of SSH Communications Security Corporation

* Says Syrjälä will continue his position as director of board

* Says board has appointed Tatu Ylönen as new chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)