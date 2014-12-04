Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 4 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* UK financial institution increases investment in SSH infrastructure
* Says total order value of software licensing and maintenance is 0.6 million euros ($738,120)
* Software license sales of received order will be recognized during Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8129 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)