Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
MANILA Nov 7 Shares of Philippine specialty retailer SSI Group Inc gained as much as 13 percent at the company's market debut on Friday, after it completed the country's third and largest initial public offering this year worth $166 million.
SSI climbed to 8.49 pesos ($0.1884) per share at market open against its offer price of 7.50 pesos, the high end of the 7.00-7.50 pesos guidance. It later pared its gains to around 7 percent or 8.05 pesos apiece.
SSI Group, which resells 103 international brands such as Hermès, Prada and Gucci and operates convenience stores through the FamilyMart chain, tapped HSBC, Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd, and BPI Capital to manage its public offer.
(1 US dollar = 45.0600 Philippine peso) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Stephen Coates)
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.