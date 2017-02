BANGKOK Aug 15 Thailand's Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl :

* Expect second-half sales volume growth of 40 percent from the first half's 1.2 million tonnes, it said in a statement

* Says strong sales growth is attributed to econimic stimulus measures of the new government

* Says its recently acquired plant in Britain should begin operations in December 2011, two month later than scheduled

* In March, Sahaviriya completed the purchase of the plant in Britain from India's Tata Steel (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)