BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces winning bidders for ninth non-performing loan sale
* Fannie mae - announced winning bidders for its ninth non-performing loan sale
Nov 28 SSK Suomen Saastajien Kiinteistot Oyj
* Maakunnan Asunnot to buy SSK's shares
* After the purchase Maakunnan Asunnot will own 52.81 percent of SSK's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fannie mae - announced winning bidders for its ninth non-performing loan sale
* Sees EBITDA of 2.2 million euros ($2.3 million)in FY 2017, 4.7 million euros in FY 2018, 5.2 million euros in FY 2019 and 5.2 million euros in FY 2020
* Says its real estate portfolio valued at 143.8 billion roubles ($2.43 billion) as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: