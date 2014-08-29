BRIEF-Credit China Fintech Holdings says FY profit rmb301.1 mln
* Board does not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016
Aug 29 SSK Suomen Saastajien Kiinteistot Oyj : * Says H1 revenue EUR 351,000 versus EUR 338,000 * Says Q2 operating income EUR 37,000 versus EUR 27,000 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Liu Kin Sun has tendered his resignation as an executive director
* $20 million underwritten institutional placement of new ordinary shares at $2.25 per share