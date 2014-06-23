DUBLIN, June 23 The head of the new euro zone
banking watchdog, Daniele Nouy, said on Monday that there seemed
to be sufficient liquidity in the market for banks to raise more
capital.
The new supervisor set up under the auspices of the European
Central Bank is currently putting the euro zone's largest banks
through a thorough review before it takes up its new
responsibility in November.
"The markets are in a reasonably benign situation and there
is liquidity ready to be invested in banks, in equity or
funding, if the markets are convinced by the transparency
exercise that we are undertaking," Nouy told reporters when
asked if the ECB expected banks to carry out more capital
raising.
Total measures banks have taken since July last year to
strengthen their balance sheets amounted to 104 billion euros in
April, for example through planned or already completed capital
hikes or increases in provisions, the ECB said at the time.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, writing by Eva Taylor; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)