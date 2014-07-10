LONDON, July 10 Shares in food outlet operator SSP, owned by private equity firm EQT, opened up 5 percent at 220 pence in conditional trading on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The Upper Crust owner, headed by Chief Executive Kate Swann, said earlier that it had priced its listing at 210 pence each, towards the lower end of the original range of 200-240 pence. (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Matt Scuffham)