LONDON, June 10 Swedish private equity firm EQT is planning to announce a London initial public offering (IPO) of food outlet operator SSP next week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Sources told Reuters at the beginning of the year that SSP, which owns brands including Caffe Ritazza and Whistlestop, could be valued at around 2 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) including debt.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the listing, with Lazard advising. EQT declined to comment, while SSP was not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)