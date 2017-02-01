FRANKFURT Feb 1 German wind turbine maker
Nordex is buying Denmark's SSP Technology A/S, a maker
of moulds needed to produce rotor blades, hoping this will help
it lower component costs in a key area of production.
"I am convinced that we will be able to significantly
strengthen our innovation ability by integrating the blade
experts at SSP," Nordex's Chief Operating Officer Jose Luis
Blanco said in a statement.
"Rotor blades are key to lowering the cost of energy."
SSP, which has partnered with Nordex since 2003, employs 70
staff. No purchase price was disclosed.
