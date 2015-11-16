Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
Nov 16 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc has agreed to purchase fellow Canadian gold miner St Andrew Goldfields Ltd to create a multi-asset, Ontario-focused mid-sized gold producer, the two companies said on Monday.
Under the all-share deal, St Andrew shareholders will receive 0.09 of a Kirkland share for each share of St Andrew stock they own - a ratio the companies said was a 25 percent premium to St Andrew's closing share price on Monday.
The ratio implies a total equity value of around C$178 million ($133.54 million). ($1 = 1.3329 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
MUNICH, Germany, March 30 Linde's works council chief will vote against the German industrial gases group's planned $65 billion merger with U.S. rival Praxair when it comes up for approval by the supervisory board, he told Reuters on Thursday.