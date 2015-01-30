UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 30 St Dupont SA :
* Reports Q3 net income of 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million) versus 2.3 million euros a year ago
* Q3 sales is 18.3 million euros, down 8.4 pct Source text: bit.ly/1CTWXNL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources