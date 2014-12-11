* Two charged with bribery, one charged with falsifying accounts - charge sheets

* Individuals charged cannot be reached for comment (Adds details from charge sheet, company, context)

SINGAPORE Dec 11 A Singapore court on Thursday filed bribery and fraud charges against three former executives at Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, one of Asia's largest defence and engineering groups.

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd is the largest shareholder in ST Engineering.

The charge sheets named the three former executives as Chang Cheow Teck, Mok Kim Whang and Ong Tek Liam, and said the alleged misconduct was committed far back as 2004 when the three executives worked at ST Engineering's marine unit. All three have since left the company, ST Engineering said.

According to the charge sheets, Chang and Mok allegedly paid bribes to agents of companies including Hyundai Engineering and Construction Ltd to win contracts. Ong was charged with falsifying ST Marine's accounts.

The three individuals could not immediately be reached for comment. Hyundai Engineering executives also could not immediately be reached for comment.

Singapore has a reputation for being one of the world's least corrupt nations, thanks to stringent enforcement of anti-graft laws. A number of high-profile corruption cases have emerged in recent years, including one involving the former chief of the civil defence force.

Shares in ST Engineering, which has a market value of $8 billion, fell 0.6 percent on Thursday. ($1 = 1.3110 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; additional reporting by Joyce Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Miral Fahmy)