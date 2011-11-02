(Adds details, background, shares)
* ST-Ericsson to supply chipsets for Nokia Windows Phones
* Qualcomm so far has been the sole supplier for Windows
* STMicro shares rise more than 4 pct, Ericsson 2 pct
Nov 2 ST-Ericsson (ERICb.ST) won a deal
to supply chipsets for future Windows Phones of Nokia
, breaking the monopoly Qualcomm has had for
Microsoft's mobile platform.
ST-Ericsson said on Wednesday its technology would enable
Nokia to extend Windows Phone devices to new price points and
geographies.
The news sent shares in STMicro more than 4 percent higher,
and Ericsson shares were up 2 percent.
So far Windows Phones have addressed only the most expensive
part of the smartphone market, limiting the potential audience,
but Nokia has said it would seek to offer cheaper models soon.
Nokia, the world's largest cellphone vendor, last week
unveiled its first two smartphone models using Microsoft
software. [ID:nL5E7LQ3AS}
ST-Ericsson, which has never made a quarterly profit, has
been cutting costs since it was formed in 2009 as new products
are yet to compensate for declining sales of older chipsets.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)