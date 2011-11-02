(Adds details, background, shares)

* ST-Ericsson to supply chipsets for Nokia Windows Phones

* Qualcomm so far has been the sole supplier for Windows

* STMicro shares rise more than 4 pct, Ericsson 2 pct

Nov 2 ST-Ericsson (ERICb.ST) won a deal to supply chipsets for future Windows Phones of Nokia , breaking the monopoly Qualcomm has had for Microsoft's mobile platform.

ST-Ericsson said on Wednesday its technology would enable Nokia to extend Windows Phone devices to new price points and geographies.

The news sent shares in STMicro more than 4 percent higher, and Ericsson shares were up 2 percent.

So far Windows Phones have addressed only the most expensive part of the smartphone market, limiting the potential audience, but Nokia has said it would seek to offer cheaper models soon.

Nokia, the world's largest cellphone vendor, last week unveiled its first two smartphone models using Microsoft software. [ID:nL5E7LQ3AS}

ST-Ericsson, which has never made a quarterly profit, has been cutting costs since it was formed in 2009 as new products are yet to compensate for declining sales of older chipsets.

(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)