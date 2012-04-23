Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
April 23 Loss-making mobile chip venture ST-Ericsson delayed a scheduled "before market open" strategy announcement on Monday to the afternoon.
The delay was caused by a "technical reason" a spokeswoman said, without elaborating.
The announcement is expected to include site closures and job cuts and could include seeking a partner for application processors.
ST-Ericsson, a 50-50 joint venture of Sweden's Ericsson and France's STMicroelectronics, is seen as a "strategic asset" for potential buyers such as Nvidia, Intel and Texas Instruments, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters last month.
In addition to modems, ST-Ericsson's strength, today's smartphones use application processors that function in the same manner as a central processing unit (CPU) on a computer, running software and graphics.
ST-Ericsson has lost $2 billion in its three years of operation as revenues from key clients Nokia and Sony Ericsson shrank 70 percent. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Jason Neely)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
