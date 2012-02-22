* Operating profit up 12 pct to 371.5 mln stg

LONDON, Feb 22 Upmarket wealth manager St James's Place will hand shareholders more of the cash generated from its strong sales in 2011 with a one third increase in its annual dividend and it plans a similar hike next year.

The company, majority owned by Lloyds Banking Group said on Wednesday that a 10 percent net inflow of funds under management during 2011 helped boost operating profit by 12 percent to 371.5 million pounds.

"Despite the stock market volatility seen in the second half of last year, the growth in cash earnings remained strong and the board has therefore resolved to increase the full year dividend by 33 percent," the company said in a statement.

It said shareholders can expect a "similarly significant increase in the 2012 dividend."

"This demonstrates the increasingly cash generative nature of the business model," said Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan in a note to clients after the results.

Wealth managers catering to affluent clients are popular among investors who see them as likely to benefit from an ageing UK population and rising demand for financial services as more people have to make their own pension provision.

St James's Place also said funds under management have grown to 29.5 billion pounds at the end of January, up 1 billion pounds from the end of 2011.

"While mindful of the difficult economic conditions that persist, we have a good platform for further growth in new business in 2012 and we remain confident of achieving our medium term growth objectives," said Chief Executive David Bellamy in a statement.

Alongside its annual results, the company announced the appointment of former British newspaper editor Patience Wheatcroft as an independent non-executive director.

St James's Place shares were trading 0.5 percent higher by 0840GMT on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chris Vellacott. Editing by Jane Merriman)