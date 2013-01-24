* Funds under management up 22 pct in 2012 to 34.8 bln stg
* Total new business up 16 pct in 2012, up 46 pct in Q4
* Partnership numbers up 8.4 pct
LONDON, Jan 24 British investment manager St
James's Place brushed off the financial crisis in 2012
with a 16 percent increase in sales as its well heeled clients
sought a haven for their money in its fund products.
Its most closely watched measure of new business, including
regular and single premiums increased 46 percent from a year
earlier in the final quarter of 2012, the company said in a
trading statement on Thursday.
Funds under management rose 22 percent over the year to 34.8
billion pounds, lifted by recovering markets and a 3.35 billion
pounds net inflow of new money, the firm said.
The company added that 2,000 of its staff are now fully
qualified in a diploma required under new regulation introduced
this year.
"We are confident that our approach of face to face advice,
provided by a trusted adviser and a sound investment proposition
positions us well for growth in new business in line with our
objectives in 2013," Chief Executive David Bellamy said in a
statement.
St James's Place shares closed at 456.6 pence on Wednesday.