LONDON, April 29 British wealth manager St. James's Place said on Tuesday it had started the year strongly, taking in 1.2 billion pounds ($2.02 billion) in new money, up 26 percent on the year earlier.

That took its total assets under management to 45.8 billion pounds, up 17 percent on the year earlier and up 3.4 percent since the start of the year.

Chief Executive David Bellamy said the firm was "well placed to maintain momentum in our business in line with our medium term growth objectives". ($1 = 0.5950 British pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Louise Ireland)