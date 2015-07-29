July 29 St. James's Place Plc
* Interim dividend up 20 percent to 10.72 penceper share
* Says gross inflow of funds under management of £4.4
billion (2014: £3.8 billion)
* Says net inflow of funds under management of £2.7 billion
(2014: £2.4 billion)
* Says funds under management of £55.5 billion (2014: £47.6
billion)
* Says partnership numbers at 2,194 - up 2.9% since start of
year
* Says underlying ifrs profit before shareholder tax of
£72.9 million (2014: £78.3 million)
* Says ifrs net asset value per share 189.3 pence (2014:
178.8 pence)
* Says underlying post tax cash result of £84.9 million
(2014: £78.5 million)
* Says interim dividend 10.72 pence per share
* Says eev net asset value per share 683.7 pence (2014:
604.9 pence)
* Says agreement to acquire rowan dartington holdings ltd (a
provider of discretionary investment and stockbroking services)
with in excess of £1 billion funds under management
* profits have been impacted by the Financial Services
Compensation Scheme levy, which has almost trebled from £6.9
million to £20 million
