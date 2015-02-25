LONDON Feb 25 - St. James's Place plc
final div 14.37 pence/share.
- St. James's Place plc total dividend 23.3 pence/share.
- St. James's Place plc resulting in a 50 percent increase in
final dividend.
- St. James's Place plc giving a full year dividend of 23.30
pence per share - up 46 percent.
- St. James's Place plc net inflow of funds under management of
£5.09 bln (2013: £4.23 bln) - up 20 percent.
- St. James's Place plc funds under management of £52 bln (2013:
£44.3 bln).
- St. James's Place plc total number of qualified advisers up
10.3% to 2,835.
- St. James's Place plc total new single investments of £7.8 bln
(2013: £6.6 bln) - up 18 percent.
- St. James's Place plc final underlying cash result of £173.8
mln
- St. James's Place plc in future years we expect our dividend
payout ratio to be broadly in line with 75 percent of cash
result.
- St. James's Place plc to launch new banking service in april,
in conjunction with metro bank.
- St. James's Place plc operating profit for 2014, on a European
Embedded Value (eev) basis, up 29 percent to 596.4 mln stg vs
462.7 mln stg in 2013.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop)