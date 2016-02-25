Feb 25 St. James's Place Plc

* Total dividend 27.96 pence per share

* Says eev operating profit £660.2 million (2014: £596.4 million)

* Says ifrs profit before shareholder tax £151.3 million (2014: £182.9 million)

* Says underlying post tax cash result £182.1 million (2014: £173.8 million)

* Says group solvency ii free assets of £809.2 million compared with £440.2 million on solvency i basis, giving solvency ratio of 151% (156% before final proposed dividend)

* Says despite continued uncertainty in world stock markets, strong growth across all key areas once again demonstrates resilience of business and delivered another record year of new investments, funds under management and operating performance.

* Final dividend up 20 percent to 17.24 pence per share

* Says eev new business profit £440.7 million (2014: £373.1 million)

* Says eev net asset value per share 737.3 pence (2014: 657.9 pence)

* Says net inflow of funds under management of £5.78 billion (2014: £5.09 billion)

* Says funds under management of £58.6 billion (2014: £52.0 billion) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)