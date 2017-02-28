AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
LONDON Feb 28 British wealth manager St. James's Place said on Tuesday posted full-year underlying profit before tax of 163.5 million pounds ($203.12 million), in line with previous year, after increased income from its funds under management.
Operating profit on a European embedded value (EEV) basis, which discounts future cashflows, rose 2 percent on the year to 673.6 million pounds, up from 660.2 million pounds a year earlier, it said in a statement.
The firm said it would pay a final dividend of 20.67 pence a share, up 20 percent, to take the total dividend for the year up 18 percent to 33 pence a share.
St James's Place said it had seen record gross inflows of 11.4 billion pounds into its products in 2016, up from 9.2 billion pounds in 2015, to take total assets to 75.3 billion pounds, with net inflows of 6.8 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.8050 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan)
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
LONDON, June 16 The manufacturer of the panels used to clad the London tower block where at least 30 people died in a fire this week advised customers against using its polyethylene-cored tiles -- the ones reportedly used at Grenfell Tower -- in high rise buildings.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.