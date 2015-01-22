* Assets get a boost from 5.1 bln pounds in net inflows
* Added over 50,000 new clients in 2014 from 40,000 in 2013
* Confirms outlook for 40 percent dividend increase

LONDON, Jan 22 British wealth manager St.
James's Place ended 2014 with record funds under
management, boosted by increased inflows and thousands of new
clients.
Funds under management rose 17 percent to 52 billion pounds
($78.7 billion), above a consensus analyst forecast of 51
billion pounds, lifted by 5.1 billion of net new money, a fifth
more than the previous year.
British investors are taking advantage of reforms that have
raised the amount they can put into tax-free individual savings
accounts (ISAs).
Ultra low interest rates are also nudging clients to put
money into investment products such as mutual funds, improving
the prospects of wealth managers.
St. James's Place added more than 50,000 new clients in 2014
compared with 40,000 in 2013.
The firm confirmed its outlook for a 40 percent increase in
dividend and said that despite the uncertainty that markets face
in 2015, business momentum and an increasing need for financial
advice would drive its future growth opportunities.
"Overall, higher AUM (assets under management) means higher
earnings and cash flows and bodes well for future dividend
growth," Ashik Musaddi, an analyst at JPMorgan Cazenove wrote in
a note, reiterating his "overweight" rating on the stock.
St James's Place, which offers an upmarket investment
management service and outsources the running of a range of
funds to external managers, said it retained 96 percent of its
clients funds under management last year.
"What would drive our business forward is the 10 percent
extra partners or advisors that we start the year with and the
fact that people need to save for their retirement," Chief
Executive David Bellamy said in a telephone interview.
"The relationship-based, personal face-to-face advise,
that's the market we operate in and we are more convinced than
ever that there's a good place for that in the U.K. financial
services, wealth management (sector)."
Britain raised the maximum amount an individual can put into
ISA account to 15,000 pounds from 11,800 pounds on July 1 last
year to encourage people to save for retirement.
The firm's shares were up 0.3 percent at 829.5 pence by 1138
GMT, in line with the FTSE 100 Index.
The 2014 figures for the firm highlight the trend of rising
assets, which have grown by an annual 19 percent over the past
10 years, the money manager added.
($1 = 0.6608 pounds)
