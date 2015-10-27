(Adds investment return, share price, analyst, ceo comment)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON Oct 27 British wealth manager St James's
Place on Tuesday reported record net inflows of 1.48
billion pounds ($2.27 billion) for the third quarter, up 17
percent, as investors sought returns in a low interest rate
environment.
The company, which also provides services through its
Partnership network of financial advisers, has benefited from
government reforms which give individuals more tax-free savings
and freedom over how to use their pension pots.
"The fact that pensions are on the agenda brings that into
the forefront of some people's thinking, and that has had a very
positive impact on our business," Chief Executive David Bellamy
told Reuters by telephone.
Government consultation on removing upfront tax relief for
pensions saving has also encouraged pensions investment ahead of
any possible changes, Bellamy said.
The quarterly net inflows and funds under management data
slightly beat estimates in a company-supplied consensus
forecast.
Funds under management at Sept 30 were 54.5 billion pounds,
up 11 percent from a year earlier although down two percent from
three months earlier.
Net investment return fell over the first nine months of the
year by 1.7 billion pounds, however, hit by choppy global equity
markets.
The trend of higher inflows despite lower investment returns
mirrors recent quarterly results from fund management groups Man
Group and Hargreaves Lansdown
St James's Place shares hit a two-month high before trimming
gains.
At 0821 GMT they stood up 1.3 percent at 943 pence per
share, versus an 0.4 percent fall in the FTSE 100 index.
Eamonn Flanagan, analyst at Shore Capital, reiterated his
"buy" rating on the stock, saying the results highlighted "the
power of face-to-face advice".
($1 = 0.6518 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Sinead Cruise and Jason
Neely)