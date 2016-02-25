LONDON Feb 25 British wealth manager St James's
Place posted a forecast beating full-year operating
profit on Thursday, bucking weak markets to profit from
increased demand for its face-to-face advice.
The firm, which provides a range of investment, banking and
insurance services to around 500,000 UK clients, as well as
others in Asia, has been a beneficiary of changes to Britain's
pensions rules over the last year that have allowed savers to
invest more freely.
That underpinned a 10.7 percent year-on-year rise in
operating profit on an embedded value basis to 660.2 million
pounds from 596.4 million pounds, beating a company supplied
consensus forecast for 553.4 million pounds.
Embedded value, a key measure of the firm's profitability,
gives a net present value for the expected future cashflow of
the company.
