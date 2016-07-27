LONDON, July 27 St James's Place on
Wednesday posted a forecast-beating rise in first-half funds
under management after record net inflows and said it had seen
no negative impact on its business from Britain's vote to leave
the European Union.
The wealth manager has benefited from strong demand for its
face-to-face advice from savers looking to better invest their
money amid a number of changes to the pensions and savings
system, and said the trend had continued strongly since January.
"Whilst the UK's decision to leave the EU has created a
period of economic uncertainty in the UK, the challenges and
responsibilities that many people face when considering how to
manage their wealth and the ever changing tax considerations,
remain," Chief Executive David Bellamy said in a statement.
The company posted net inflows of 3.1 billion pounds, up 15
percent from the previous ytear and beating a company supplied
consensus forecast of 2.7 billion pounds.
That helped drive the firm's cash reserves to 94.4 million
pounds, comfortably beating consensus estimates of 84.9 million
and helping underpin a 15 percent increase in the interim
dividend.
Operating profit on an embedded value basis, which gives a
net present value for the expected future cashflow of the
company, rose just 7 percent to 284 million pounds, however,
lagged consensus expectations for 305.7 million pounds.
This was due in part to a large 17 million pound
contribution to a government compensation scheme, costs from an
ongoing Asia expansion and costs associated with ending exit
charges on some products.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)