* Total new business at 642.3 mln pounds, up 10 pct
* Net inflow of funds at 3.3 bln pounds
* Funds under management up 6 pct to 28.5 billion pounds
LONDON, Jan 19 British wealth manager St
James's Place continued to defy pressure from global
financial turmoil during 2011 with a 6 percent rise in funds
under management as new client money offset the impact of weak
markets.
In a trading statement on Thursday, the firm said the net
inflow of funds under management during 2011 was 3.3 billion
pounds ($5.08 billion), bringing total funds to 28.5 billion
pounds.
Total new business, measured using a combination of single
and regular premiums, was up 10 percent to 642.3 million pounds
over the year, meeting the expectations of analysts.
St James's Place shares closed on Wednesday at 347.7 pence.
($1 = 0.6490 British pounds)
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; editing by Tommy Wilkes)