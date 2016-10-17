Oct 17 Medical-device maker St. Jude Medical Inc
said on Monday that it planned to set up a medical
advisory board focused on cyber-security issues affecting
patient care and safety.
St. Jude said in a statement that the group, known as the
Cyber Security Medical Advisory Board, would provide advice on
cyber security standards for medical devices.
The St. Paul, Minnesota-based company is establishing the
group as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigates
claims that St. Jude heart devices are riddled with defects that
make them vulnerable to fatal cyber hacks.
The FDA launched that probe in August after short-seller
Muddy Waters and cyber research firm MedSec Holdings said they
had placed bets that St. Jude shares would fall after they
discovered the alleged vulnerabilities.
"We take the cyber security of our devices very seriously
and creating the Cyber Security Medical Advisory Board is one
more demonstration of our ongoing commitment to advancing
standards of patient care around the world without comprising
safety and security," St. Jude Chief Medical Officer Mark
Carlson said in a statement.
The board, whose membership has yet to be finalized, will
work with technology experts at St. Jude Medical as well as
external researchers to help "maintain and enhance cyber
security and patient safety," Carlson said.
An FDA representative said the agency had no immediate
comment.
St. Jude agreed in April to sell itself for $25 billion to
Abbott Laboratories.
The company last week said it would recall some of its
400,000 implanted heart devices due to risk of premature battery
depletion, a condition linked to two deaths in
Europe.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Bernard Orr)