Oct 2 Medical device maker St Jude Medical Inc said it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration related to "some non-conformities" observed from its manufacturing facility in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company manufactures its CardioMEMS HF system, which is used to monitor heart failure, at the Atlanta facility. (1.usa.gov/1KWuXtN) (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)