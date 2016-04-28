Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Abbott Laboratories said it agreed to buy medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc for $25 billion.
St. Jude shareholders will receive $46.75 in cash and 0.8708 Abbott shares, representing total consideration of about $85 per share.
The offer represents a 37 percent premium to St. Jude's Wednesday closing. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.