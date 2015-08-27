(Refiles to correct syntax in paragraph 5)
By Vidya L Nathan
Aug 27 Drugmaker Abbott Laboratories,
knocking down a report in the Financial Times, denied on
Thursday that it was preparing a bid for medical device maker St
Jude Medical Inc.
The FT, citing people familiar with the matter, reported
that Abbott has been working with advisers for several weeks to
line up financing for a $25 billion cash and stock bid for St.
Paul, Minnesota-based St Jude. (on.ft.com/1JxHqTe)
St Jude's shares, which jumped 15 percent premarket trading
following the report, were up 3.4 percent at $71.72 in early
trading.
The company had a market value of about $19.5 billion as of
Wednesday's close.
"I can tell you that we are not pursuing an offer for St
Jude," Abbott spokesman Scott Stoffel told Reuters.
St Jude did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
A source familiar with Abbott's thinking said he did not
believe a deal was seriously contemplated, while Evercore ISI
analyst Vijay Kumar said Abbott was more likely to do
medium-sized deals than a big transaction.
Abbott Chief Executive Miles White said last month that he
was interested in acquisitions, including in the device sector,
but would be cautious because a flurry of deals in the
healthcare industry had pushed up valuations.
Abbott had cash on hand of almost $4 billion as of June 30.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Glenn Novarro said last month
that a deal in the region of $5 billion for a device maker was
more likely than something larger.
Kumar and Wells Fargo Securities' Larry Biegelsen said on
Thursday they expected Abbott to strike a deal in either the
medical device or generic drug industries.
Abbott shares, which had fallen about 2 percent this year up
to Wednesday's close, were up 1.8 percent at $44.75.
(Additional reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)