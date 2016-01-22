Jan 22 St. Jude Medical Inc said the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a Class I recall on
faulty parts of its devices implanted into patients to control
irregular heartbeats.
The devices, Optisure dual coil defibrillation leads, are
connected to Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators or ICDs,
which monitor patients with abnormal heartbeats and then
delivers an electric current to restore it to normal levels.
In patients with serious heartbeat variations, a failure in
the device could result in cardiac arrest.
A Class 1 recall is the strictest form of recall issued by
the health regulator, in situations where the use of faulty
devices may cause serious injury or death.
St. Jude said it had advised physicians to monitor the
patients who were implanted with the 447 Optisure leads that are
the subject of the recall.
The device maker said it has not received any reports of
compromised performance of the impacted Optisure leads.
The company said a technique used to remove excess medical
adhesive around the shock coil may have damaged the insulation
surrounding the Optisure leads.
As a result, the lead may not be able to deliver the
required current needed to restore heartbeat, the company said.
Of the 447 damaged Optisure leads, 278 were distributed in
the United States, the company said in a statement.
