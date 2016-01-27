Jan 27 Medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc's quarterly profit more than halved as sales in its cardiac rhythm management business continued to fall.

For the fourth quarter ended Jan.2, earnings attributable to the company fell to $113 million, or 39 cents per share, from $245 million, or 84 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue in the cardiac rhythm management business, which which sells pacemakers and defibrillators, fell 15 percent.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)