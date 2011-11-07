VIENNA Nov 7 Oesterreichische Staatsdruckerei
Holding AG, an Austrian group that prints specialised documents
such as passports and driving licenses, intends to list shares
on the Vienna stock exchange.
An announcement published in the official gazette of the
Wiener Zeitung paper at the weekend said shares could start
trading in the standard market auction segment by Nov. 11
pending regulatory approval.
The company, which was privatised in 2000, has applied to
have all 7.5 million bearer shares listed, but no more than 10
percent will be actively traded, Chief Executive Robert
Schaechter told Reuters on Monday.
A capital increase could come in a second stage should the
company want to raise funds for acquisitions, but foundations
controlled by Schaechter and investment banker Johannes
Strohmayer will maintain a majority, he said.
The group, whose main customer is the Austrian government
but which delivers products to 60 countries, made a net profit
of 5.3 million euros ($7.3 million) last year on sales of 38.8
million.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
