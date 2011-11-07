VIENNA Nov 7 Oesterreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AG, an Austrian group that prints specialised documents such as passports and driving licenses, intends to list shares on the Vienna stock exchange.

An announcement published in the official gazette of the Wiener Zeitung paper at the weekend said shares could start trading in the standard market auction segment by Nov. 11 pending regulatory approval.

The company, which was privatised in 2000, has applied to have all 7.5 million bearer shares listed, but no more than 10 percent will be actively traded, Chief Executive Robert Schaechter told Reuters on Monday.

A capital increase could come in a second stage should the company want to raise funds for acquisitions, but foundations controlled by Schaechter and investment banker Johannes Strohmayer will maintain a majority, he said.

The group, whose main customer is the Austrian government but which delivers products to 60 countries, made a net profit of 5.3 million euros ($7.3 million) last year on sales of 38.8 million. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)