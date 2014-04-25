FRANKFURT, April 25 German automotive and
industrial supplier Stabilus GmbH is planning a flotation in
2014, it said in a statement on Friday.
As part of the initial public offering, current private
equity owner Triton will place shares and Stabilus will also
place new shares from a capital increase of 65 million euros
($90 million).
The company, headquartered in the town of Koblenz, develops
and produces electromechanical drives, gas springs and dampers.
It employs around 4,000 people.
($1 = 0.7236 Euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)