Platinum Equity raises new $6.5 bln global buyout fund
March 13 Platinum Equity LLC said on Monday it had finished raising a new $6.5 billion global buyout fund, its largest ever, underscoring healthy investor demand for private equity investments.
Dec 3 Triton: * Triton says places 4.35 million shares of Stabilus with institutional investors * Shares placed at a price of eur 21.50 per share * Says placement increases free float of stabilus to about 79 percent
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Sandell Asset Management reports 6.4 percent stake in Bob Evans Farms Inc as of March 9, 2017 versus 8.1 percent stake as of December 6, 2016 - sec filing