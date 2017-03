Dec 19 Stabilus SA

* dgap-adhoc: stabilus s.a.: loan contract comprising a total of eur 320 million signed for refinancing of liabilities

* The new contract comprises a term loan facility of eur 270 million and a revolving credit facility of eur 50 million

* The loans are intended for premature refinancing of eur 256.1 million high yield bond which carries an interest rate of 7.75% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: