FRANKFURT, June 26 Private equity groups Bain
Capital and Cinven failed to win the required shareholder
acceptances to take over German generic drugmaker Stada
by the deadline, Stada said in a statement on Monday.
Investors representing 65.52 percent of Stada's equity
capital tendered shares in the agreed 5.3 billion euro ($5.9
billion) deal at 66 euros per share, short of the 67.5 percent
that the bid was conditional on, Stada said.
Bain Capital and Cinven said in a separate statement that
tendered shares would be returned to shareholders.
Stada added that the termination of the deal did not have an
impact on its 2017 and 2019 targets.
