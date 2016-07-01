(Corrects to say Spencer Stuart is acting on behalf of a group of shareholders including Active Ownership, not hired by Active Ownership)

* A. Ownership invites shareholders to join search

* Hires consultancy firm Spencer Stuart

* Stada has launched own search for board candidates

By Alexander Hübner and Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, July 1 Active Ownership is trying to get shareholders to back its campaign to appoint new non-executive board members at generic drug company Stada , in which the activist investor has around a 7 percent stake, including options.

Active Ownership earlier this year began pushing to change the way Stada is run and proposed candidates for supervisory board seats.

The investor wants changes to Stada's supervisory board to reflect the way the drug maker's business has evolved from a mainly domestic business to one with international clients.

Active Ownership on Friday asked shareholders owning at least 75,000 Stada shares to take part in the selection of independent supervisory board candidates to be voted on at the company's annual meeting scheduled for Aug. 26.

Active Ownership said it no longer had faith in Stada's ability to recruit board candidates.

Deutsche Bank's asset management arm, which is a Stada shareholder, is supportive of Active Ownership's view.

"We have sympathy for bringing more transparency into the selection process," portfolio manager Henning Gebhardt told Reuters. "We don't have the impression that Stada has been acting in shareholders' interests."

Stada steered clear of major merger deals when the generic drug industry began consolidating to cut costs, driven by larger players including Teva and Allergan, formerly known as Actavis. Stada has focused instead on branching out into branded consumer care and cosmetics products as well as diagnostics kits.

A Stada spokesman said that the board candidates initially proposed by the activist investor would be taken into account as part of the selection procedure commissioned by Stada.

Stada has hired executive search firm Egon Zehnder to assist in the selection, he said, but declined to comment further.

Rival search firm Spencer Stuart is acting on behalf of a group of shareholders including Active Ownership.

Any candidates running for supervisory board seats will have to be announced by mid-July.

Stada has already begun a management reshuffle. Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff in early June took leave of absence due to an unspecified health condition after 22 years at the helm. He was replaced by fellow executive board member Matthias Wiedenfels.

Wiedenfels has since stripped Retzlaff's son Steffen of key responsibilities and fired the former CEO's external advisers, saying more changes were to come. ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Editing by Jane Merriman and David Goodman)