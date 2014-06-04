BRIEF-Bioporto FY EBIT loss widens to DKK 25.0 million
* FY revenue 20.7 million Danish crowns ($3 million) versus 20.4 million crowns year ago
FRANKFURT, June 4 Stada is in negotiations over several potential takeover targets as it pursues its expansion strategy, the chief executive of the German maker of generic and non-prescription drugs said on Wednesday.
"We are currently in talks over a number of very promising transactions," CEO Hartmut Retzlaff said in the text of a speech to shareholders, without giving details of the targets.
Retzlaff also affirmed Stada's guidance for a slight rise in sales, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and adjusted net profit in 2014.
The company has no plans for a cost cutting programme at the moment, he added. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt, writing by Jonathan Gould)
* Says its controlling unit will set up a medical technology joint venture in Henan, which will be capitalized at 10 million yuan, with 2 individuals
March 15 Innopharmax Inc: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/G2L9ZM Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)